Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and $2.11 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,530,715 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.