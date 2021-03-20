Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.76% of Primerica worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

