Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.