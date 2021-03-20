Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.68% of Progyny worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Progyny by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Progyny by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.45 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,439,390.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,313 shares of company stock worth $17,844,178. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

