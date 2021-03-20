ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $81.98 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

