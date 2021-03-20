Prosper Trading Down 1% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $19.97 million and $2.03 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00007621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.