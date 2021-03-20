Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

