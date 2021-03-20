Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

