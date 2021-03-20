Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 11,910 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

