Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,205 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

