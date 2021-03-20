Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 27,344 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

