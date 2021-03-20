Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 29,865 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

