Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of National Retail Properties worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

