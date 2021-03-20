Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $544.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.58.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

