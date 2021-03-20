Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

