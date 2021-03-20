Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.38 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

