Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $190.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

