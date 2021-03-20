Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,994 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

