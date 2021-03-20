Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.43 Million Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of CoreLogic worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

