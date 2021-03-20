Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after acquiring an additional 105,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

