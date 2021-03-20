Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

