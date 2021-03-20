Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.99 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

