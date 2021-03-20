Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 22,977 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

