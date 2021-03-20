Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.03 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

