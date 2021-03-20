Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 71.7% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

