Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 250,922 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 445.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,922 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of The GEO Group worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

