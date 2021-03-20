Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,878 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of StoneX Group worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNEX opened at $65.38 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

