Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Astec Industries worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASTE opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

