Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.