Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $8,191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $265.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

