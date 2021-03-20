Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.57 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of InterDigital worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

