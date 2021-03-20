Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,391 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of R opened at $73.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

