Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.