Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 162,661 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

NYSE A opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.