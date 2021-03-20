Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,489. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

