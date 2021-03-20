Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.