Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Core Laboratories worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:CLB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

