Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,781 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Getty Realty worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

