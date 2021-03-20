Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

HIG stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

