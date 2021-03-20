Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

