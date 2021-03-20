Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,070 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 270.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.06 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

