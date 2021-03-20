Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 15,810 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

