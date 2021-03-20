Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,847 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.