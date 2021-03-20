Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,475 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,970,000 after buying an additional 81,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $488.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.