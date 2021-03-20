Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 36,630 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.