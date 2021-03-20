Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,020 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $344.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average of $372.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.57 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

