Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,052 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

