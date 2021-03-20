Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 58,150 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

