Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,559 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

