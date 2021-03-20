Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,060 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

